Fakhar stresses on increasing per acre production to jumpstart economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday stressed the need of increasing per acre yield of major crops by using modern technology to boost economy as the country could not progress sans augmenting agriculture production.

Opening a debate over agriculture sector in the National Assembly, he said the time was ripe for streamlining agriculture sector in the country. The provision of quality seeds of major crops including cotton, wheat, sugarcane and maize to farmers on subsidized rates could increase the production.

Agriculture tubewells should be provided power on subsidized rates. Also competent researchers should be deployed in agriculture research institutions for introducing quality seeds. Modern marketing techniques were also most essential for giving sufficient prices to farmer's products.

He said Pakistani farmers were perturbed over the increased cost of production as their profitability had decreased drastically. Entrepreneurs should be bound to manufacture pesticides and farm machinery in Pakistan in a given timeframe. "We should ensure total technology of transfer in three to four years before purchasing any product. Focus should also be made on genetic engineering and health to boost livestock in the country." He said 40 percent of country's workforce was working in agriculture sector. International standard institutions should be set up in the country for research so that other country people could emulate us in enhanced production. Difficult decisions should have to be made for increasing agriculture production. Subsidy will be provided to farmers on 325,000 tubewells running on electricity while 1.1 million tubewells on diesel should also be provided facilities.

He said 70 percent seed of maize comes from abroad. The production of wheat could be increased from 25 million tons to 30 million tons with superior quality seeds. One million tons quality seeds were needed for enhancing wheat production. Farmers should be provided quality seeds on subsidized rates. Due to low production of wheat this year the country would have to import 1.5 million to 2 million ton wheat.

Regarding low production of cotton crop in Pakistan he said the use of quality seed with 80 percent germination capacity can enhance production of cotton bales to 12 to 14 million bales from 9 million bales. "We were had produced 12.8 million bales in 1992 and alas currently Pakistan has to import to 4 to 5 million bales from abroad. We can't run a steel mill while Republic of Korea was exporting 35 million ton of steel due to better management." Pakistan's fruit exports could be enhanced upto $12 billion Dollars from current Rs 600 million to $700 million in a period of three to four years. Processing industry should be moderenised.

Participating in the debate Ali Gohar said country can't progress without providing facilities to agriculture sector.

Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed said the government should provide subsidy to farmers on seeds and fertilizers.

Strict action should be taken against elements involved in selling adulterated pesticides.

The cost of production of agriculture products had increased manifold in last few years which should be decreased. Malik Nawab Sher Wasir stressed provision of reasonable rates , cheap quality fertilizer and subsidized seeds for enhancing agriculture production. He proposed establishment of an agriculture chamber for the development of agriculture sector. He said farmers, agri experts, and other stakeholders should be given representation in the agriculture chamber.

Ayesha Ghous Bakhsh sought government's explanation for the plight of Afghan transit trade.

Rao Muhammad Ajmal said reasonable facilities should be provided to farmers over power bills of tubewells.

Ghous Bakhsh Mehr stressed on provision of quality seeds, fertilizer on subsidized rates.

Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema wanted reversal in increase in diesel prices.

Raja Riaz, Naveed Amer Jeeva stressed on facilities for agriculture sector.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana advocated the need of provision of subsidised diesel to farmers.

State Minister for Parliamentry Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the debate on agriculture was continuing in the House and nobody from relevant ministry was taking notes of members' suggestions. The recommendations must be noted and referred to NA standing Committee on Food and Agriculture for incorporating into agriculture policy.

Presiding officer Amjad Niazi said in his ruling that Secretary Agriculture or relevant ministry's officials should be present in the Assembly during debate on agriculture. In case of absence strict action should be taken against the secretary.

Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed demanded optimum facilities for growers to increase agriculture production.

Muhammad Hashim Notezai said the suggestions of members of the House during debate should be given weight age by incorporating into the policy.

Afzal Khan Dhandla said the interest of farmers should be waived off. Meat processing plant should be set up in Bhakkar.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the country's economy depends on agriculture. Food security was a big issue in the country and we must not import agriculture products but ensure sufficient production in the country.

Rana Iradat Sharif Khan stressed on improving quality of seed for enhancing production and providing fertilizers to farmers on subsidized rates, saying new technologies should be introduced in agriculture sector to boost production.

Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali said the support price of wheat should be enhanced to benefit farmers. Neighbouring countries were providing substantial subsidies to farmers on fertilizers, other products besides giving them loans on low rates.

Muhammad Khan Daha said support prices of major agriculture products should be increased to benefit farmers. He demanded relief package for the framers whose crops was damaged by desert locust attack.