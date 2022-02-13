Fakhar stresses promotion of quality education in country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food, Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that no country could become a developed without hard work, dedication and education.

He said that it was dire need to promote quality education in the country.

Federal Minister expressed these views while talking to social activist Naeem Iqbal Naeem who met with him and congratulated on receiving Best Performance Award from the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that our youth was 65 percent of the total population and they must have to play their role in country's progress.

He said that if we want Pakistan to be a prosperous country then we have to adopt the path of hard work.

We have to play our key role in putting the country on way to progress and prosperity by setting aside personal interests.

He further said that agriculture was being shifted to modern technology and we are increasing our agricultural production through modern agri reforms.

Fertilizer crisis in the country has been created by illegal profiteers and illicit hoarders against whom strict action is being taken, he added.

He said that it was national duty of every citizen to support the government for legal action against such hoarders.

On this occasion, Naeem Iqbal Naeem presented bouquet and a commemorative shield to Syed Fakhar Imam.