Fakhar Vows To Eliminate Locusts Through Joint Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Fakhar vows to eliminate locusts through joint efforts

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the federal and provincial governments were jointly working to eliminate the locusts for preventing masses from financial losses. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Friday at Darbar hall. Minister said that like other countries locusts will be eliminated in Pakistan also with surveys and timely spray which are two major components of anti locusts strategy.

He said that China was also supporting Pakistan in this regard and has provided five drone planes for carrying out anti-locusts spray. The Federal Minister reviewed arrangements made for the elimination of locusts in Islamkot and other talukas of the district.

The Coordinator for locusts control center General Moazam Ejaz said that necessary equipment donated by China to the federal government have been handed over to the Sindh government . Speaking on the occasion Secretary Agriculture Abdul Raheem Soomro on behalf of Sindh government expressed gratitude to the federal government for logistic support and ensuring availability of necessary machinery for elimination of locusts. Director General Agriculture extension Attaullah said that the number of committees constituted for eradication of grasshopper have been increased from 63 to 106, while services of 478 persons have also been hired for this purpose. The federal minister appreciated the efforts of district administration being taken for the elimination of locusts.

More Stories From Pakistan

