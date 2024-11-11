Fakhar Zaman joins drug free drive of KP govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Renowned national cricketer Fakhar Zaman has joined the drug free Peshawar campaign of the provincial government.

Fakhar Zaman offered his services to Commissioner of Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud to create awareness against drugs.

In this regard, the national cricketer met with Commissioner of Peshawar here at his office and appreciated the Provincial Government and Commissioner Peshawar Division for starting the campaign.

Fakhar said that the treatment of drug addicts was need of the hour to make them useful citizens.

He said that the step taken by the provincial government to treat these people who had been rejected by the society was commendable.

He appealed to all segments of society and relevant institutions to take decisive action against the drug dealers.