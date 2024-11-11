Fakhar Zaman Joins Drug Free Drive Of KP Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Renowned national cricketer Fakhar Zaman has joined the drug free Peshawar campaign of the provincial government.
Fakhar Zaman offered his services to Commissioner of Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud to create awareness against drugs.
In this regard, the national cricketer met with Commissioner of Peshawar here at his office and appreciated the Provincial Government and Commissioner Peshawar Division for starting the campaign.
Fakhar said that the treatment of drug addicts was need of the hour to make them useful citizens.
He said that the step taken by the provincial government to treat these people who had been rejected by the society was commendable.
He appealed to all segments of society and relevant institutions to take decisive action against the drug dealers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits arrested after police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Awareness session organized by female students highlights KP RPSC2 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted near motorway interchange2 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide3 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Free veterinary camp organized for local farmers12 minutes ago
-
Tanzara Gallery to hold three-person exhibition `Echoes and Resonances'13 minutes ago
-
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty remembers Allama Iqbal23 minutes ago
-
Salik calls health, safety of workers prime responsibility23 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal gave political awakening to Muslims: Musvi23 minutes ago
-
Nationwide campaign “Milkar” addresses mental health issues in Pakistan: Kamyla23 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to prevent dengue43 minutes ago