Open Menu

Fakhar Zaman Joins Drug Free Drive Of KP Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Fakhar Zaman joins drug free drive of KP govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Renowned national cricketer Fakhar Zaman has joined the drug free Peshawar campaign of the provincial government.

Fakhar Zaman offered his services to Commissioner of Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud to create awareness against drugs.

In this regard, the national cricketer met with Commissioner of Peshawar here at his office and appreciated the Provincial Government and Commissioner Peshawar Division for starting the campaign.

Fakhar said that the treatment of drug addicts was need of the hour to make them useful citizens.

He said that the step taken by the provincial government to treat these people who had been rejected by the society was commendable.

He appealed to all segments of society and relevant institutions to take decisive action against the drug dealers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs Fakhar Zaman All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

2 minutes ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

13 minutes ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

5 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan