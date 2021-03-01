UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar Zaman Of PTI Takes Oath As MNA

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Fakhar Zaman of PTI takes oath as MNA

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA).

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser administered the oath at the start of the session of the lower house.

Fakhar Zaman was elected as member of the lower house in the bye election in NA-45 Kurram.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Fakhar Zaman NA-45

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation launches reading ch ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan, Chairman Senate visit ..

56 seconds ago

Finland declares state of emergency as Covid cases ..

59 seconds ago

Europe to Spend $240Mln on COVID-19 New Variant Di ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Urges Donors to Give 'Generously' to Meet ..

1 minute ago

Ring Road Project; Interested companies can submit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.