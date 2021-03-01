Fakhar Zaman of PTI takes oath as MNA

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA).

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser administered the oath at the start of the session of the lower house.

Fakhar Zaman was elected as member of the lower house in the bye election in NA-45 Kurram.