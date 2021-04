Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against South Africa

(@fidahassanain)

Fakhar Zaman has scored c100 off 99 by leading Pakistan to strong position in ODI match against South Africa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Fakhar Zaman scored century in ODI match against South Africa.

He made the entry off 99 balls.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam was at 34 off 37 balls.

Both Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam led Pakistan to 201 in 35th Over in the 3nd ODI match against South Africa.