Fakhir Shakir Posted As Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Administrator
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:11 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Fakhir Shakir, an officer of BS-19, Sindh Local Government Department has been posted as Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with immediate effect.
According to a notification, Fakhir Shakir, presently posted as Municipal Commissioner was transferred and posted as HMC Administrator as Shoeb Ahmed Malik has proceeded on leave.