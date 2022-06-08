Fakhir Shakir posted as Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fakhir Shakir, an officer of BS-19, Sindh Local Government Department has been posted as Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Fakhir Shakir, an officer of BS-19, Sindh Local Government Department has been posted as Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Fakhir Shakir, presently posted as Municipal Commissioner was transferred and posted as HMC Administrator as Shoeb Ahmed Malik has proceeded on leave.