Fakhr To Represent "Made In Pakistan" In Dubai Gulfood

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Fakhr to represent "Made in Pakistan" in Dubai Gulfood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Renowned Pakistani Anchor, singer-songwriter and Actor Fakhr-e Alam shared the proud moment for being able to represent Pakistani products in the 27th edition of Gulfood 2022 international trade fair happening at Dubai World Trade Center.

"My Squad is Pakistan, proudly made in Pakistan, made of Pakistan and going to the world. Nothing makes me happier then to see Pakistani businesses flourish internationally. Let's all make in Pakistan, new products, ideas, designs etc.", shared Fakhr-e Alam via his Twitter handle.

Gulfood is the world's largest annual food & beverage trade exhibition, taking experiential culinary to new heights by showcasing world's best chefs and incredible recipes.

This year the event will run from February 13-17, giving food entrepreneurs access to more than 5000 local, regional and international suppliers from five continents. Key product areas include Beverages, Dairy, Meet & Poultry, pulses, grains & cereals, fats & oil, world food, Power brands and Health.

According to the twitter handle of Pakistan's Consulate General in Dubai, 93 Pakistani companies are participating in this year's edition of Gulfood in Dubai.

Vice president Lahore Chamber of commerce Haris Ateeq has also praised the Pakistani companies present at the 'Pakistani pavilion' at Gulfood 2022.

He shared via his twitter handle, "I appreciate the local business community for promoting themselves and Pakistan on international level to increase trade and exports for Pakistan".

For this year's exhibition, authorities have launched the first sustainable edition 'Gulfood Zero Waste' as a part of sustainability drive. Across the 5 days of trade fair, food waste will be collected from exhibitors along with live-cooking stations to be used for compost production.

"From Asia and Africa, all the way to Europe and America, no matter what cuisine you're into, you'll find it all under one roof", shared official Facebook page of Dubai Gulfood 2022.

"Let's push the pedal! we are serving only the best: exciting panel discussions, women pioneering agritech, masterclass with Asia's 50 Best chefs, Zero Waste awards, and so much more", they further posted.

According to Arab news, over 4,000 companies from 120 countries, a line-up of industry leading speakers, and the world's best chefs are attending this event.

