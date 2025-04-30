Fakhruddin Jamali promoted to Grade 19 as Superintendent Engineer of C&W Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Mir Fakhruddin Khan Jamali has been promoted to Grade 19 and posted as Superintendent Engineer of Communication & Works (C&W) Khuzdar Zone Headquarters.

According to the official notification issued here on Wednesday, Mir Fakhruddin Khan Jamali has been posted as Superintendent Engineer B&R Khuzdar Zone Headquarters

It should be noted that Mir Fakhruddin Khan Jamali has performed his duties in different districts before this.

On the occasion, Senior Vice President Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) and Bureau Chief APP Balochistan Nazar Muhammad congratulated Mir Fakhruddin Khan Jamali and prayed that Allah Almighty would grant him more successes.