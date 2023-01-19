ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Falak Shabir, known for his charismatic personality and soulful tracks has woven magic on social media as he dropped a brand new, remixed version of the mega-hit track 'Ijazat'.

Rose to unprecedented fame with back-to-back hit tracks like Rog, Yaar Mila De, Judai and many more, the heartthrob never failed to impress his huge fan following.

This time around, the starlet left netizens in awe, as he unveiled the spellbinding remix of his much-loved song 'Ijazat' following one of the most interesting trends in today's music industry.

Turning to his official Instagram account, Shabir shared an enchanting reel donning a black suit along with the caption "Ijazat revamped is out now" followed by the tracks YouTube link.

Adding a distinctive touch to the already catchy beat, the latest version managed to garner thousands of views, likes and comments from Shabir's fans as well as showbiz bigwigs.

"This song simply revives the old memories," a fan commented.

Another comment read, "This song reminds me of my college days. Always gives me nostalgia."On the professional front, Shabir is all tuned up for electrifying live concerts in major cities of Pakistan throughout the months of January and February.