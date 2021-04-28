Falcon-I to install tracking devices in 30 patrolling mobiles of KP Police

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's leading fleet management company Falcon-I, on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Khyber PakhtunKhwa Police department, to provide, tracking-devices in 30 patrolling vans, in Swabi district, to enhance the performance of the law-enforcement field-force.

A ceremony was held at the Swabi Police-Line, chaired by the Inspector General (IG) Police and also attended by the Head of Corporate and Enterprise Solutions, of Falcon-I - Naveed Aijaz.

The ceremony also featured presentations on how the KP police will benefit from the induction of new technologies and demonstrations, said a press release.

These tracking devices are being installed under a social-responsibility initiative by Falcon-I, to improve the law and order situation in KP. It will help the Police keep track of the movement of its patrolling vehicles, to improve the response time of the mobiles vans.

The Head of Corporate and Enterprise solutions at Falcon-I Naveed Aijaz stated that "the initiative of providing tracking devices to the KP Police, will help the provincial government launch a Rapid Response Force, to improve the security of vulnerable segments of society.

These tracking devices are enriched with a customized geo-fencing feature that will enable the police to monitor the movement of its vehicles and make sure they are deployed in the right area. This will enable more vigilant law-enforcement in Swabi,"This technological-intervention by Falcon-I will go a long way towards enabling the KP police to make more efficient use of its patrolling vehicles, while enabling significant conservation of fuel and other resources, by ensuring more transparency in the operational deployment of the police mobiles. Advanced equipment and upgraded systems can also promise smarter vigilance and institutional management, along with more safety for police-personnel and the citizens.