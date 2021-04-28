UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Falcon-I To Install Tracking Devices In 30 Patrolling Mobiles Of KP Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Falcon-I to install tracking devices in 30 patrolling mobiles of KP Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's leading fleet management company Falcon-I, on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Khyber PakhtunKhwa Police department, to provide, tracking-devices in 30 patrolling vans, in Swabi district, to enhance the performance of the law-enforcement field-force.

A ceremony was held at the Swabi Police-Line, chaired by the Inspector General (IG) Police and also attended by the Head of Corporate and Enterprise Solutions, of Falcon-I - Naveed Aijaz.

The ceremony also featured presentations on how the KP police will benefit from the induction of new technologies and demonstrations, said a press release.

These tracking devices are being installed under a social-responsibility initiative by Falcon-I, to improve the law and order situation in KP. It will help the Police keep track of the movement of its patrolling vehicles, to improve the response time of the mobiles vans.

The Head of Corporate and Enterprise solutions at Falcon-I Naveed Aijaz stated that "the initiative of providing tracking devices to the KP Police, will help the provincial government launch a Rapid Response Force, to improve the security of vulnerable segments of society.

These tracking devices are enriched with a customized geo-fencing feature that will enable the police to monitor the movement of its vehicles and make sure they are deployed in the right area. This will enable more vigilant law-enforcement in Swabi,"This technological-intervention by Falcon-I will go a long way towards enabling the KP police to make more efficient use of its patrolling vehicles, while enabling significant conservation of fuel and other resources, by ensuring more transparency in the operational deployment of the police mobiles. Advanced equipment and upgraded systems can also promise smarter vigilance and institutional management, along with more safety for police-personnel and the citizens.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Company Vehicles Enterprise Swabi From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Athens Submits Economic Revival Plan to European C ..

1 minute ago

DC visits different areas to ensure implementation ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev to ease restrictions as Covid cases decline

2 minutes ago

PAL organizes online Sindhi 'Hamdiya & Naatiya Mus ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Says Dialogue With US Should Not ..

2 minutes ago

41 shops sealed, 218 shopkeepers arrested over SOP ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.