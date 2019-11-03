Falcon seized, smuggler arrested

DI KHAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Wild Life authorities Sunday arrested a falcon smuggler and seized a precious falcon from his possession which was being smuggled from Balochistan.

The person was traveling from Blochistan province with a precious falcon which was to be transported abroad. The authorities confiscated the bird and registered a case against the accused under Bio-diversity Act 2015.