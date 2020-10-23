UrduPoint.com
Falcons Recovered During Raids Of Wildlife Department

Fri 23rd October 2020

Falcons recovered during raids of wildlife department

Wildlife Departments on Friday conducted raids in suburban areas of the city and recovered 12 falcons from hideouts of poachers

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Wildlife Departments on Friday conducted raids in suburban areas of the city and recovered 12 falcons from hideouts of poachers.

According to details, teams of wildlife department led by Sub divisional wildlife officers concerned conducted raids on hideouts of poachers in Chanda, Galoati and Tank and recovered 12 falcons, 28 pigeons and gear being used in illegal hunting of falcons.

Hideouts of hunters were dismantled cases were registered against them under Wildlife Biodiversity Act 2015.

