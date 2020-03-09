UrduPoint.com
Falling Petroleum Prices To Help Benefit Economy Of Pakistan: Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Falling petroleum prices to help benefit economy of Pakistan: Babar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Falling petroleum prices around the world would help benefit economy of Pakistan besides reducing inflation issues confronted the common man in the country.

Expressing these views in a private tv channel program, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said that everyone would enjoy relief after reduction of the petroleum prices internationally.

The prime minister, he said, had asked the departments concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy over petroleum and forward it so that necessary procedure could be adopted for approval of the summary.

We have evolved a plan to procure the oil products at limited level, he stated. In reply to a question, Nadeem Babar said there was dire need to upgrade Pakistan's refinery sector. To another question he said a roadmap in power sector would be on cards in the next two weeks.

