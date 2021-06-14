Fallow deers give birth to 10 fawns at Karachi Zoo

As many as 10 fawns have taken birth in the enclosure of fallow deers at Karachi Zoo, an official told APP on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 10 fawns have taken birth in the enclosure of fallow deers at Karachi Zoo, an official told APP on Monday.

He said fawns were doing well and were said to be in good health.

Birth of more fawns was also expected.

The official said there were approximately 35 to 40 fallow deers in enclosure of Karachi Zoological Garden.

Fallow deer generally gives birth to a single fawn annually. Average age of a fallow deer was 25 to 30 years.