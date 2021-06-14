UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fallow Deers Give Birth To 10 Fawns At Karachi Zoo

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Fallow deers give birth to 10 fawns at Karachi Zoo

As many as 10 fawns have taken birth in the enclosure of fallow deers at Karachi Zoo, an official told APP on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 10 fawns have taken birth in the enclosure of fallow deers at Karachi Zoo, an official told APP on Monday.

He said fawns were doing well and were said to be in good health.

Birth of more fawns was also expected.

The official said there were approximately 35 to 40 fallow deers in enclosure of Karachi Zoological Garden.

Fallow deer generally gives birth to a single fawn annually. Average age of a fallow deer was 25 to 30 years.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight ..

56 minutes ago

UKs Johnson Agrees to Strengthen Relations With Sp ..

14 seconds ago

EU&#039;s collective Official Development Assistan ..

1 hour ago

Industries asked to vaccinate their workers

16 seconds ago

Central China gas blast death toll rises to 25: st ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.