Falsa juice demand increases amid hot weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The demand of Grewia fruit commonly known as "Falsa" has substantially increased in the Federal Capital, as parched dwellers thronged Falsa carts to quench their thirst to beat the heatwave.

Salim Kamboh, a customer at fruit shop in Blue Area told APP on Friday that he was fond of falsa fruit due its delectable seeds as he felt that no other fruit had sweet and sour taste like 'falsa'. "It not only has a flavorsome taste, but extremely beneficial for health as well", he added.

"I am a diabetic patient and a medical specialist advised me to consume falsa as much as I can in summer season, as it aids to balance the insulin in body. When I eat the falsa fruit, I feel positive change in my health", he expressed after buying one and a half kilogram of falsa.

Maleeha Sultan, a student of F-8 Model College, while sprinkling some spice on the berries of falsa at a nearby cart said that it was a gift of summer season as the mouthwatering fruit provided freshness to the body.

"In summer season, I buy some fresh berries of falsa daily from my pocket money after college and sometimes I take it home for making juice.

The blend of falsa with water, mint, black salt and later squeezing lemon into it, is the best drink to beat the heat", she added.

Complaining about the high rates of falsa berries, Nusrat Naeem a labourer at Faisal Avenue expressed resentment over the hike in price of fruit and said this year due to skyrocketing prices, it was beyond the reach of common man.

"Last year, I bought 250 grams berries of falsa in Rs 40, but this year the rate of berries is two times more as the fruit is available in Rs 280 per kilogram", he regretted.

Kareem Randhawa, owner of a juice parlor at I-8 markaz, apprised that falsa juice was the most demanded drink nowadays and most of the patrons loved to take fresh falsa juice for breakfast, especially families on weekend morning.

Elaborating on the health benefits of falsa berries, Dr Umar Zaman said that falsa was full of anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties.

"The fresh berries of falsa fruit rejuvenate the tissues of skin and help in fighting against the skin problems like acne and dark eye circles", he noted.

