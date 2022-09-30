False case made against me: PM Shehbaz tells court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday told a special court that the case registered against him was totally false and frivolous.

The prime minister made this statement before Special Court (Central) Judge Ijaz Awan who was hearing a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the prime minister, his son, Hamza Shehbaz, and others.

Shehbaz Sharif further submitted that he appeared in compliance with the court orders but he had some important meetings to attend in Islamabad. He sought permission to leave the courtroom, adding that he wanted to say something before leaving.

He submitted that he had served as the chief minister Punjab for ten years and now again he had been given an important responsibility in difficult times. The party leader had given him the responsibility to save the state by putting politics at stake, he said, adding that he and his party were working for the benefit of the country and tough decisions were being taken for the purpose.

He submitted that as the chief minister Punjab, he made decisions which damaged his family's sugar business." I was recommended to give subsidy to the sugar mills but I refused because the money belonged to the poor people of Punjab", he added.

The prime minister submitted that the country was passing through difficult times and every Dollar was precious in these circumstances. He submitted that he was requested to allow the export of the sugar but he refused so that the prices should not rise further, adding that the people would not forgive him if the sugar prices rose further.

He submitted that he could not burden the public by making sugar expensive, adding that export issues would be reviewed when the sugar season would start the next month.

Later, the prime minister left the courtroom after receiving permission from the court.

