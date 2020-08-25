UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

False Cases Against Farmers To End: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government would end the fake cases registered against the members of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI)farmers during the protest against Nawaz Sharif in 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government would end the fake cases registered against the members of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI)farmers during the protest against Nawaz Sharif in 2018.

He expressed these views during meeting with a delegation of PKI under its chairmanship at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, DSPs (Legal) Vehari, DG Khan and Kasur, and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat directed the three DSPs Legal to conduct case-to-case review and give their opinion to end the cases.

Col (retd) Hashim said that the Sharif family owned Chunian sugar mills owed billions of rupees to the farmers, adding that many farmers died while waiting but they did not get compensation for sugarcane.

Raja Basharat assured that he would issue instructions to the concerned departments for payment of farmers' arrears.

The leaders of Kisan Ittehad thanked Raja Basharat and Col (retd) Hashim for their efforts for resolving the issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Protest Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Died Kasur Vehari Chunian 2018 Family Billion Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Russia Calls on Mideast Quartet to Assist Israeli- ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Rigorous Investigation Into Naval ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

1 hour ago

Russian Points to Haste With Which US, EU Picked U ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Urges China to Preserve H ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden uncovers 3,700 false positives from COVID-1 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.