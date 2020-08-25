False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government would end the fake cases registered against the members of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI)farmers during the protest against Nawaz Sharif in 2018

He expressed these views during meeting with a delegation of PKI under its chairmanship at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, DSPs (Legal) Vehari, DG Khan and Kasur, and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat directed the three DSPs Legal to conduct case-to-case review and give their opinion to end the cases.

Col (retd) Hashim said that the Sharif family owned Chunian sugar mills owed billions of rupees to the farmers, adding that many farmers died while waiting but they did not get compensation for sugarcane.

Raja Basharat assured that he would issue instructions to the concerned departments for payment of farmers' arrears.

The leaders of Kisan Ittehad thanked Raja Basharat and Col (retd) Hashim for their efforts for resolving the issues.