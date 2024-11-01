False claims in college incident: ATC remands accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore, to the police on a 6-day physical remand

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill and sought her physical remand. The investigating officer submitted that custody of the accused was required for the recovery of a mobile phone and video, in addition to a photogrammetric test.

At this, the court handed the accused over to police custody on a 6-day physical remand and ordered her production upon the expiry of the remand term on November 7.

The court directed the police to keep the accused in their custody during the day and return her to jail before nightfall each day.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In a video circulated widely on social media, the accused claimed to be the mother of a student allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video caused significant panic, anger, and fear among students, leading to protests and chaos at the institution. The police alleged that the video was fabricated to gain social media views, with false claims intended to stir emotions and spread misinformation.