False claims of moon sighting not wise approach: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said there was no chance of sighting of moon as its age was 13 hours 42 minutes at the time of sunset in Pakistan.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was the choice of those who wanted to celebrate with Eid with Saudia Arabia.

Ending the holy month with false claims of moon sighting, he saidm, was not a wise approach. They should announce that they would observe Eid with Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia.