False Emergency Call Lands Citizen In Trouble In Chiniot

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM

A citizen, Imran Majeed, has been arrested and a case registered against him for making a false call on the police helpline Pukar 15

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A citizen, Imran Majeed, has been arrested and a case registered against him for making a false call on the police helpline Pukar 15.

According to the sources of Chiniot police, Imran Majeed on Monday reported an attempted crime in the Chenab Nagar area, prompting a police response. However, upon investigation, authorities found no evidence of a crime.

During the investigation, it also appeared Majeed had a personal dispute with an individual named Sajid, which led him to misuse the emergency services.

The police took swift action, registering a case against Majeed at the Chenab Nagar police station.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that making false calls on emergency services will not be tolerated. "A false call made as a joke on the police helpline 15 can send you to jail," he warned. Ahmed urged citizens to use emergency services responsibly and only call in genuine emergencies.

