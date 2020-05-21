UrduPoint.com
False Flag Operation Imminent From India To Divert World Attention From Its Ongoing Genocide In IOJK: PM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

False flag operation imminent from India to divert world attention from its ongoing genocide in IOJK: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that a false flag operation was imminent from India to divert the world's attention away from its ongoing genocide in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

"I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK," he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"15 homes torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday as 900k security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression. Modi's Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Govt is committing war crimes in IOJK including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention," the prime minister added.

