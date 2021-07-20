UrduPoint.com
False Media Campaign On Afghan Envoy's Daughter Issue Part Of Hybrid Warfare: Moeed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

False media campaign on Afghan envoy's daughter issue part of hybrid warfare: Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday said the false social media campaign orchestrated by verified Indian social media accounts, which shared a false picture of the Afghan envoy's daughter, was part of the hybrid warfare against Pakistan.

The Indian propaganda was aimed at creating rifts between Islamabad and Kabul, he told a press conference, flanked by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Inspector General of Islamabad Police and the Foreign Office Spokesperson.

Dr Moeed quoted the EU Disinfolab report, which had exposed the Indian network of fake news outlets which were maligning Pakistan at the international fora.

Identical social media accounts, which spread propaganda related to Kashmir and Balochistan, had been found involved in fanning fake news regarding the purported abduction saga of Afghan ambassador's daughter, he added.

Some spoilers of peace, he said, were trying to make Pakistan a scapegoat of their failures and they were trying to establish a false narrative that Pakistan and Afghanistan were eternal enemies.

Dr Moeed also highlighted presentations showing various hoax social media campaigns generated through robots and verified twitter accounts operating from India, Afghanistan and within Pakistan.

