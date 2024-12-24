Open Menu

False Rape Story: ATC Dismisses Bail Application Of Accused Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider heard the post-arrest bail petition of the accused and announced the verdict upon the completion of arguments by both parties.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor opposed the bail petition, stating that the accused had spread misinformation about an alleged rape, which resulted in chaos and riots. He submitted that the case's challan was in its final stage of preparation and that the trial would begin soon.

He argued that the accused did not deserve the benefit of bail and pleaded with the court to dismiss the application. The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In a video widely circulated on social media, the accused claimed to be the mother of a student who was allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video caused significant panic, anger, and fear among students, leading to protests and chaos at the institution. Police alleged that the video was fabricated to gain social media views, with false claims intended to provoke emotions and spread misinformation.

