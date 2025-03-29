Open Menu

False Robbery Claim Exposed, Citizen's Drama Unravels

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A citizen's claim of being robbed at gunpoint near a public hotel in A-Section Police Station has been debunked by police investigations here on Saturday.

The incident, which was widely circulated on social media, alleged that unknown assailants had snatched the citizen's salary at gunpoint.

However, after conducting a thorough investigation, police revealed that the citizen, Zahid Lashari, had fabricated the entire story.

Lashari confessed that he had hidden his salary from his family and concocted the robbery tale to cover his tracks. He also admitted to spreading the false information on social media.

The police's swift action in investigating the claim has brought the truth to light, exposing Lashari's deception. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media to avoid spreading misinformation.

