False Robbery Claim Exposed, Citizen's Drama Unravels
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A citizen's claim of being robbed at gunpoint near a public hotel in A-Section Police Station has been debunked by police investigations here on Saturday.
The incident, which was widely circulated on social media, alleged that unknown assailants had snatched the citizen's salary at gunpoint.
However, after conducting a thorough investigation, police revealed that the citizen, Zahid Lashari, had fabricated the entire story.
Lashari confessed that he had hidden his salary from his family and concocted the robbery tale to cover his tracks. He also admitted to spreading the false information on social media.
The police's swift action in investigating the claim has brought the truth to light, exposing Lashari's deception. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media to avoid spreading misinformation.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr2 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat2 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown against overcharging transport owners2 minutes ago
-
False robbery claim exposed, Citizen's drama unravels2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls the Sultan of Oman on Eid2 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mustung’s Luckpass blast2 minutes ago
-
Medical experts advise caution in eating on Eid-ul-Fitr2 minutes ago
-
CM appreciates police for foiling terrorist attack2 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mastung’s Luckpass blast2 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad cracks Down on overcharging during Eid vacation12 minutes ago
-
Capital Police finalizes Eid security plan, 3500 personnel to perform duty12 minutes ago
-
Closure of Guddu Barrage announced12 minutes ago