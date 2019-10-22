UrduPoint.com
False Witnesses Will Not Be Let Off: Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:45 PM

False witnesses will not be let off: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has remarked false witnesses will not be let off.He expressed these remarks during the course of hearing of a case pertaining to false evidence in a murder case here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has remarked false witnesses will not be let off.He expressed these remarks during the course of hearing of a case pertaining to false evidence in a murder case here Tuesday.The court while announcing to take big step against the false witnesses has issued notices to two false witnesses.The court has summoned Zafar Abbas and Maqsood Hussain on October 28 for recording false evidence besides issuing orders that district police officer Sargodha along with these two witnesses should appear before the court on stipulated date.CJP remarked " the false witnesses have spoiled justice system.

Those involved in such case are liable to be awarded life imprisonment in murder case in the law. Therefore, action will be taken against the false witnesses as per law.He further remarked " the false witnesses have misguided the court.

The two witnesses were not present on the occasion and they fabricated the story and presented it.The court while setting aside high court decision given on the basis of false evidence acquitted Zulfiqar Shah.The trail court had awarded death sentence to Zulfiqar Shah and acquitted Jaffar Shah.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by CJP took up the case for hearing.

