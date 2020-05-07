Fame-seeking hunter of water birds arrested

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

Wildlife Department Dera Wednesday arrested a man who after hunting drake water bird near Indus River uploaded its pictures on social media for seeking fame

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Wildlife Department Dera Wednesday arrested a man who after hunting drake water bird near Indus River uploaded its pictures on social media for seeking fame.

According to wildlife department, a man, Malik Ishtiaq was arrested for illegally hunting drake and afterwards uploading picture of the bird on social media.

Fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the hunter.

The arrest was part of a campaign launched by wildlife department aiming curbing illegal hunting and save rare species of migratory birds from extinction.

It s worth mentioning that wildlife authorities have arrested about six hunter during last month for killing birds and uploading their pictures on social media.

