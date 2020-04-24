Fame-seeking hunter of water birds penalized

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : Wildlife Department here Friday has penalized a person for uploading pictures of water birds on social media after illegally hunting them.

According to details, Wildlife department imposed a fine of Rs40,000 on Riaz Hussain Shah of Kat Shahani who hunted starlings and other endangered aquatic birds and uploading their pictures on his facebook account.

Locals have appreciated wildlife department and suggested that steps must be taken against those who are killing various endangered species merely for their own fame turning blind eyes to diminishing numbers of exotic birds.

