Famed Saraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi suffering from 'Dystonia'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Noted Saraiki poet, Shakir Shujabadi, is suffering from Dystonia, a movement disorder in which a person's muscles contract uncontrollably and contraction causes the affected body part to twist involuntarily, resulting in repetitive movements or abnormal postures.

Nishtar Hospital Assistant Prof Medicines, Dr Usman Bappi, told APP on Friday that Shakir Shujabadi was under treatment at ward no 11 for the disease these days which is a congenital issue.

He informed that actually it was a neurological problem and medical board of the poet had been carried out twice in 2017 and 2019, adding that he was referred to neurologist at Lahore General Hospital (LGS) in the past, but perhaps his family did not follow doctors' advice.

He disclosed that Shakir was not taking medicines for last up to 10-15 days and added that he was thoroughly examined by the doctors at Nishtar Hospital again.

He explained that Dystonia can affect one muscle, a muscle group, or the entire body. Dystonia affects about one per cent of the population, and women are more prone to it than men.

Dr Bappi informed that face and hand of the Dystonia patients are abnormal, adding that he had been admitted to medicines ward because neuro ward of the health facility was being used for corona patients.

An orthopedic doctor also examined Shakir Shujabadi because he received a hand injury as a result of a falling down at home some nine days back, the doctor stated.

