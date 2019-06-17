Famed social media activist Bilal Khan killed in Islamabad

Famous social media activist Mohammad Bilal Khan was gunned down in Islamabad's G-9/4 Sector on Sunday night.As per details, Bilal was shot at near Gol Masjid along with his friend, who was later identified as Ehtisham at PIMS

According to police, Bilal, a resident of Gilgit-Baltitsan, was called over to the spot by some unknown person and killed.

The law enforcement agency has seized his mobile phone for further investigation.A student of Islamic University, Bilal has 35 k social media followers and the news of his murder spread like a wildfire.