Families attend PTM at The Millennium Education

A large number of families turned up at The Millennium Education and Future World School (FWS) Parent Teacher Meetings (PTM) in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and nationwide campuses which were based on the theme of "Visible Learning and Well Being".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A large number of families turned up at The Millennium education and Future World School (FWS) Parent Teacher Meetings (PTM) in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and nationwide campuses which were based on the theme of "Visible Learning and Well Being".

The theme encircled clear activity and technology-based work, clubs and societies and project based work was visible and showcased in the schools for parents to witness, said a news release on Thursday.

It was an occasion which allowed that parental community to witness the efforts towards the holistic development of Millennials.

Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) is a three- way relationship between parent, child and the teacher to work together positively in order to bring out the child`s maximum potential. Both kids and teens do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Attending parent teacher conferences is a way to be involved and help the child succeed.