Families & Children Of Martyred Personnel Watch PSL Match

Published March 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The children and families of the martyred personnel of Islamabad Capital Police visited Rawalpindi cricket stadium and watched the Pakistan Super League match.

On the invitation of the owner of the Islamabad United Cricket Team, children and families of the heroes of Islamabad Capital Police were taken to Rawalpindi cricket stadium on the other day in protocol and they watched the Pakistan Super League match.

According to information, on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, steps are being taken to pay tribute to the families of the heroes of Islamabad Capital Police and to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

IGP Islamabad and senior police officers also mingled with the children and watched the match.

IGP Islamabad also reviewed the security arrangements for the cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United with CPO Rawalpindi and other senior police officers.

He said that the Islamabad police and the entire nation are proud of the sacrifices of martyred personnel who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the citizens. He said Islamabad police will stand with these families and to remember the sacrifices of martyred personnel forever.

