Families Held Protest Against PPP-led Govt For Not Providing Ration

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

Families held protest against PPP-led govt for not providing ration

Hundreds of family members of daily wagers, labourers and workers protested against the PPP- led government for not providing monthly ration in Sukkur amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Hundreds of family members of daily wagers, labourers and workers protested against the PPP- led government for not providing monthly ration in Sukkur amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 here on Tuesday.

The protesters including large number of women reached the Municipal Stadium Sukkur when announcement was made that the mayor Sukkur would distribute ration, when people arrived at the place, it was empty and nothing was going on, then they started protesting against the PPP-led Sindh government.

Hazoora Mirani, a protester, said they could not feed their families due to unemployment and closure of all the businesses during the lockdown. She said the protesters belonged to the families of daily wagers and labourers, who came here to receive ration.

Manzoor Hussain, a worker, demanded the PPP-led Sindh government to immediately provide ration to save them and the lives of their family members including children and should protect people from starvation.

