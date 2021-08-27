Families need to train their men to respect women, Waleed Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Senator Waleed Iqbal has stressed upon the need to educate the men on respect of women and gender equality through promoting education and training in families.

He was addressing the launching of students societies at the University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore on Thursday. Vice Chancellor of the UHE Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, MPA and Chairperson of Punjab Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming (Women Development) Uzma Kardar and students from other universities were present on the occasion.

Senator Waleed Iqbal dedicated his speech to highlight the respect and equality of women. He said that it was embarrassing that Pakistan stood at 153rd rank globally out of 155 countries.

Waleed Iqbal appreciated the university for organizing such events to benefit the girl students.

MPA and Chairperson of Punjab Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming (Women Development) Uzma Kardar said, "Current conviction rate in crimes against women is 2.1 percent, which is very low and we intend to reduce this rate more." She said that she was visiting universities to promote Women Safety App. She asked youth to avail the opportunity provided by Kamyan Jawan Programme and initiate own businesses.

Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan briefed about functions and procedures of her office for protection of women and urged the youth, especially girls, to report cases and use available legal instruments to curb harassment against women and where women are deprived of their property rights.

Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen, the UHE VC on this occasion launched eight (08) students' societies including Debating and Literary Society, Character Building Society, Drama, Music & Festivals Society, Art & Cultural Heritage Society, Harmony Building Society, sports Society, Human Wellbeing and Anti-Narcotics Society and Green & Clean Society. She encouraged students to actively participate in societies in order to enhance their leadership, professional, and personal skills.

Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director of a non government organization briefly introduced the event. She told that UHE and the NGO jointly organized the program of Showcasing of "Youth Leadership on Campuses" and Launching of Students' Societies in University of Home Economics, Lahore in which over 200 students of UHE and executive members of student societies from 15 universities from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated.

YLOC program included a comprehensive training designed for 60 executive members of student societies from 15 universities of Punjab and KPK. The training aimed to build leadership skills within executive members of student societies.

The participating universities of the showcasing events were Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Khushal Khan Khatak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, Swabi University, University of Swat, Abasyn University Peshawar, Qurtuba University Dera Ismail Khan, COMSATS University Sahiwal Campus, University of Sargodha, RIPHAH International University Rawalpindi, Government College University Faisalabad and the University of Sialkot.