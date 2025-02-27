Families of 16 police martyrs receive financial assistance for construction of homes

Under the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday for distributing financial assistance cheques for the construction of homes to the families of police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Under the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday for distributing financial assistance cheques for the construction of homes to the families of police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017.

An additional 8.5 million rupees were distributed among the families of the police martyrs during the event. Families of 15 martyrs were given 500,000 rupees each, while the family of one martyr was given a cheque of 1 million rupees.

The IGP said that plots have already been provided to the families of 701 police martyrs who died before 2017. Punjab Police have also provided 57.5 million rupees from its own resources for the construction of homes on these plots for the martyrs' families, he added.

The Punjab Police spokesperson provided further details, stating that cheques were given to the families of martyred inspectors Shahid Abbas and Safdar Ali.

Similarly, cheques were also distributed to the families of martyred ASIs Muhammad Ali and Shab-e-Qadar. The families of martyred constables Muhammad Arshad, Jaleel Ahmad, Rehman Ilahi, and Iftikhar Ahmad were also among the recipients.

The IGP paid tribute to the unmatched sacrifices of police martyrs, stating that the martyrs of the police force are their pride and the alleviation of their families' hardships is a top priority. He also mentioned that foreign scholarships for higher education have been arranged for the martyrs' children, and agreements with prestigious educational institutions have been inked to provide them with the best education.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-II Liaqat Ali Malik, and DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Mohammad Salahuddin, among other senior officers, attended the ceremony.