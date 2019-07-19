Families of 2000 Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) retired employees on brink of starvation due to non payment of pension

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Two thousand Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) retired employees have voiced strong protest against non- payment of pension.According to media reports two thousands employees of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation stand deprived of their pension. Funds transfer cases have been sent to Commissioner of Rawalpindi.