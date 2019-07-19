- Home
Families Of 2000 Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Retired Employees On Brink Of Starvation Due To Non Payment Of Pension
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:15 PM
Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Two thousand Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) retired employees have voiced strong protest against non- payment of pension.According to media reports two thousands employees of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation stand deprived of their pension. Funds transfer cases have been sent to Commissioner of Rawalpindi.