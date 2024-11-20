Open Menu

Families Of 52 Martyred Cops Provided Homes

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Families of 52 martyred cops provided homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The families of 52 police martyrs have been provided homes worth Rs. 809.5 million since 2017.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Lahore Police in a statement issued on Wednesday. He added that over Rs.

21.5 million were distributed among 88 families as scholarships for children of police employees, this year. Additionally, Rs. 3.32 million was distributed to 10 martyr families under the Dowry Fund and over Rs. 1.69 million was provided as monthly allowances to 17 families.

