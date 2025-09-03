Open Menu

Families Of Flood, Rain Victims Receive Compensation From NDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Families of flood, rain victims receive compensation from NDMA

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) On the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday provided compensation to the families of five people who lost their lives due to recent rains and floods in Lower Dir.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmad, NDMA Deputy Manager Amir Qayyum, and Assistant Commissioner Lal Qilla, Baqar Ali, handed over cheques of Rs 2 million to the heirs of the deceased in Lal Qilla.

Local notables including Malik Jahanzeb Khan, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Malik Farooq Iqbal, and Faizullah were also present on the occasion.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to extend all possible support to the affected families.

The heirs of the deceased expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, and the district administration for the assistance.

Recent Stories

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

22 seconds ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

16 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

16 hours ago
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

16 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

16 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

16 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

16 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan