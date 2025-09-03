Families of flood, rain victims receive compensation from NDMA

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) On the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday provided compensation to the families of five people who lost their lives due to recent rains and floods in Lower Dir.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmad, NDMA Deputy Manager Amir Qayyum, and Assistant Commissioner Lal Qilla, Baqar Ali, handed over cheques of Rs 2 million to the heirs of the deceased in Lal Qilla.

Local notables including Malik Jahanzeb Khan, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Malik Farooq Iqbal, and Faizullah were also present on the occasion.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to extend all possible support to the affected families.

The heirs of the deceased expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, and the district administration for the assistance.