Families of late police officials get financial aid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :-:The district police distributed financial aid of Rs 9.5 million to the widows/heirs of late police officials at police lines here Thursday.

CPO Muhammad Sohail Ch gave away cheques to the families.

Talking on the occasion, the CPO said that police officers/officials were the asset of the department and their families would not be left alone.

He inquired about the health of widows, their problems and askedthem to contact him in case of any problem.