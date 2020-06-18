Families of late police officials receive financial aid

The district police have distributed cheques of financial aid of Rs 9.5 million among widows/heirs of late police officials at Police Lines, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) -:The district police have distributed cheques of financial aid of Rs 9.5 million among widows/heirs of late police officials at Police Lines, here on Thursday.

CPO Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry gave away the cheques to the families.

Talking on the occasion, CPO said that police officers/officials are the precious asset of the department and the families of late officials would not be left alone.

He inquired about the health and problems of widows and asked them to contact him in case of any difficulty.