Families Of LPG Cylinder Blast Victims In Pareetabad Receive Compensation
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 10:55 PM
The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon handed over compensation cheques to the victims and families of victims of May 30 blast in a shop selling LPG in Pareetabad area
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon handed over compensation cheques to the victims and families of victims of May 30 blast in a shop selling LPG in Pareetabad area.
The cheques of Rs1 million against each of 27 deceased victims and Rs500,000 to every injured person were given at an event organized in the premises of HDA Secretariat.
Speaking on the occasion, Shoro said the loss of invaluable lives could not be compensated. He expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident which took the lives of 27 persons, mostly children.
The mayor said the government and the HMC had tried to offer all possible support and assistance to the aggrieved families.
He claimed that the corporation's fire tenders immediately responded to the emergency by reaching through the narrow and traffic clogged roads and streets to the place of the blast incident within short period of time.
He also appreciated the firefighters who risked their lives to extinguish the blazes. The DC also expressed his views on the occasion.
He informed that a total of Rs57 million were being given in compensation to the affected families.
APP/zmb/
