Families of martyred cops to be provided accommodation facilities: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Thursday said that families of martyred personnel would be provided better accommodation facilities while medical services to be improved for the force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Thursday said that families of martyred personnel would be provided better accommodation facilities while medical services to be improved for the force.

During `Meet the Force Program' on Thursday, he interacted with more than 350 officials of different divisions including Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables and Constables and assured to resolve their problems on priority.

Islamabad police chief said that government flats would be given to children of martyred cops and every possible step would be ensured for welfare of police. He said that entire strength of the force would be divided into seven categories and each officer and jawan would get one day rest on weekly basis.

He said police dispensary would be upgraded for improved medical facilities to the policemen while refresher courses would be resumed for the personnel. Around 150 bikes would be provided to police stations of Islamabad and no policemen would patrol on his personal bike in future.

The IGP said that immediate promotion would be made against all vacant seats and meeting of promotion board would be held next week. The IGP said that transfer policy would be introduced at all divisions and all posting as well as transfers would be made through it. No transfer would be made before three months and option would be given after this period for getting transfer somewhere else.

He said that purpose of this program is to enhance the coordination among the policemen and officers and discuss their issues.

Islamabad police chief directed continuity of all departmental and refresher courses for equipping policemen with modern techniques. He asked the police officials to contact with him in case of any disease or other issue to him as prompt assistance would be provided through welfare fund.

Islamabad police chief assured to stand with those policemen accomplishing their responsibilities in professional manner and honesty and ensure welfare steps for all policemen.