Families of miners killed in 2010 compensated; compensation of land-slide affectees increased: Shaukat Yousafzai

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday distributed compensation cheques amounting to Rs 1.5 million each among the heirs of 26 miners who were abducted and killed in 2010.

In this connection, a cheque distribution ceremony was held here at DC office that was attended by heirs of killed miners, party workers and staff of district administration.

Addressing the event, the minister appreciated KP Chief Minister for providing compensation amount to heirs of 2010 victims.

Shaukat said that KP CM has also extended his heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious human lives in land sliding incident that was occurred on January 21, adding, the KP CM has assured stern action against responsible.

The minister also thanked KP CM for increasing compensation amount from Rs 300,000 to one million rupees for heirs of land sliding affectees.