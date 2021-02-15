UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Families Of Missing Persons Meet Chairman COIED Justice Javed Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Families of missing persons meet chairman COIED Justice Javed Iqbal

Families of the missing persons met with the chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED), Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday and thanked him for making earnest efforts for recovery of missing persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Families of the missing persons met with the chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED), Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday and thanked him for making earnest efforts for recovery of missing persons.

The families of missing persons from Balochistan lauded the disposal of 4,822 cases by January 31, 2021.

The families were told that a total of 2,122 persons were still missing and information about them was being gathered.

Last month, some 290 people from Balochistan alone were found to have returned to their homes.

Justice Javed Iqbal, said he will soon visit Quetta to look after the grievances of missing persons of Balochistan.

In addition, the COIED has started conducting hearings in its Federal and provincial offices by taking security precautions to contain coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Balochistan Missing Persons Quetta Visit January From Justice Javed Iqbal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Experts provide guidance to businesses on UAE Econ ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

12 minutes ago

Tabreed reports 16.5% increase in 2020 net income ..

27 minutes ago

Four JI candidates file nomination papers for Sena ..

1 minute ago

EU Distances From Moscow While Overlooking Discrim ..

1 minute ago

Journalists Union Urges Latin American Nations to ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.