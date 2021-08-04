Families of police martyrs part of police force: DIG

To pay homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, a ceremony was held at the District Council Hall Abbottabad, where the families of the martyrs of the district participated as special guests

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :To pay homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, a ceremony was held at the District Council Hall Abbottabad, where the families of the martyrs of the district participated as special guests.

In addition, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz, Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mehsud Khan, DPO Abbottabad Babar Zahoor Afridi, DC Abbottabad Captain (R) Nadeem Nasir, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and other police officers, Media representatives, business officials and members of civil society attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz said the sacrifices of the police force were eternal. The martyrs and their families would never be forgotten, the DIG said and added the martyrs were alive and their families were part and parcel of the police force.

While giving the details of police martyrs, the DIG said that 7285 martyrs in Pakistan Police have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the security of homeland Pakistan including 1770 martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, 1560 martyrs of Punjab Police, 2355 martyrs of Sindh Police, 980 martyrs of Balochistan Police, 60 martyrs of Islamabad Police.

45 martyrs of motorway police.

Similarly, there are 25 martyrs of Highway Patrol Police, 50 martyrs of Gilgit-Baltistan Police and 25 martyrs of Azad Kashmir, 380 martyrs of Frontier and 35 martyrs of Railway Police, adding he said.

Mirvais Niaz said these were not just the sacrifices of 7285 martyrs but the never-ending sacrifices of 7285 families that could never be forgotten. The KP force would continue to take measures for the welfare of the families of the martyrs utilizing all of its resources.

The DIG said that Hazara Police has inked an agreement with the Private school Network (PEN) through which the children of martyrs were given a substantial discount in private schools in all districts of Hazara.

Another agreement has also been finalized with medical laboratories, medical stores and private hospitals in which the families of police martyrs along with police personnel are also given concessions in medical facilities, he said.