Families of police martyrs witness Pak-Aus cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The families of the Rawalpindi Police martyrs on Saturday were brought at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with full protocol to enjoy cricket match being played between Pakistan and Australia.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik welcomed the families and children of the martyred policemen at the gate of the stadium and presented flowers and gifts to them.

SSP Operations, SP Saddar, SP Kohsar and Police Officers were also present on the occasion.

Cricket fans at the cricket stadium also gave a hearty welcome to the families of the martyrs.

The cricket fans while giving a standing ovation in the honor of the martyrs' families greeted them with applause and chanted the slogans of Punjab Police, Rawalpindi Police and Long Live Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Omar Saeed Malik paid tribute to the martyrs of the Punjab Police and eulogized their services. He said, "The Martyrs of Police Department are the asset and pride of the nation."