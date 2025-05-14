Families of thalassemia and hemophilia patients visit National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Representatives of families affected by thalassemia and hemophilia visited the National Assembly on Wednesday, where they observed the proceedings of the House.

Upon their arrival, they were warmly welcomed by the Deputy Speaker, and members of the Assembly greeted them with desk-thumping as a gesture of support and solidarity.

The visit aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by patients suffering from these lifelong blood disorders and to seek greater attention from lawmakers towards their healthcare needs.