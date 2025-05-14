Open Menu

Families Of Thalassemia And Hemophilia Patients Visit National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Families of thalassemia and hemophilia patients visit National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Representatives of families affected by thalassemia and hemophilia visited the National Assembly on Wednesday, where they observed the proceedings of the House.

Upon their arrival, they were warmly welcomed by the Deputy Speaker, and members of the Assembly greeted them with desk-thumping as a gesture of support and solidarity.

The visit aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by patients suffering from these lifelong blood disorders and to seek greater attention from lawmakers towards their healthcare needs.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

24 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

24 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan