UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Families Of Two Martyred Cops Get Houses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:16 PM

Families of two martyred cops get houses

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday handed over keys and documents of new houses to the families of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram and Traffic Assistant Ghulam Asghar, martyred in line of duty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday handed over keys and documents of new houses to the families of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram and Traffic Assistant Ghulam Asghar, martyred in line of duty.

The houses were provided to the families under Shuhada package.

The CPO said that the martyrs who rendered their lives for the security of the citizens would be remembered forever and the nation would not forget the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel in the line of their duties.

"We are standing with the families of the martyrs as they have sacrificed their beloved ones for the safety of this nation and the country," he added.

He said, "Our doors are always open for the families of the martyrs and their issues would be resolved on priority basis."According to a police spokesman, CPO Rawalpindi on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir is taking keen interest and solid steps are being taken for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

The family of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram was provided a house worth Rs 17.5 million while the heirs of Traffic Assistant Ghulam Asghar Shaheed were provided a house worth Rs 13.5 million.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Family Million

Recent Stories

2019 UBF Trust Index reveals consumer trust in UAE ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers $25 mn in support for exp ..

51 minutes ago

Successful launch of &#039;Hope Probe&#039; the ou ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai’s external food trade hits AED32 billion i ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; launch a historical achieve ..

51 minutes ago

UK-based Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora commemorate ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.