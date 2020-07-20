Families of two martyred cops get houses

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday handed over keys and documents of new houses to the families of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram and Traffic Assistant Ghulam Asghar, martyred in line of duty

The houses were provided to the families under Shuhada package.

The CPO said that the martyrs who rendered their lives for the security of the citizens would be remembered forever and the nation would not forget the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel in the line of their duties.

"We are standing with the families of the martyrs as they have sacrificed their beloved ones for the safety of this nation and the country," he added.

He said, "Our doors are always open for the families of the martyrs and their issues would be resolved on priority basis."According to a police spokesman, CPO Rawalpindi on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir is taking keen interest and solid steps are being taken for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

The family of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram was provided a house worth Rs 17.5 million while the heirs of Traffic Assistant Ghulam Asghar Shaheed were provided a house worth Rs 13.5 million.