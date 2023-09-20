Families of two more police martyrs get houses

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is taking priority measures for the welfare of police martyrs, in continuation of which he has given residential houses to the families of two more police martyrs

The family of Constable Saifullah Shaheed received a house worth Rs 135 million in a private housing scheme of Gujranwala.

The family of Constable Muhammad Akbar Shaheed also received house of same worth Rs 135 million in the Abassia Town Rahim Yar Khan.

RPO Gujranwala and RPO Bahawalpur sent the cases to the Central Police Office to provide houses to the families of the two martyrs.

Usman Anwar gave the final approval for the purchase of houses for the families of the two martyrs.

The IG Punjab said that the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is his first priority.

Police Department is also arranging plots for the houses of families of the martyrs before year 2017 with the support of good people and private developers. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that department is also providing financial support for the construction of houses on the plots given to the families of the martyrs before 2017.

MOUs has also been inked with well-known institutions for the higher education and health welfare of the children of the martyrs.

