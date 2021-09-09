UrduPoint.com

Families Of Victims Of Mawach Mor Got Compensation Cheques

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:22 PM

Families of victims of Mawach Mor got compensation cheques

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday distributed cheques of rupees one million each for the martyrs and Rs 200,000 each for the injured as compensation to the victims of Mowach Mor tragedy that occurred on August 14, in which 13 people of a family were martyred and seven others sustained injuries

The Administrator while talking to the families of victims of Mowach mor tragedy at Sherpao Colony here, said that full-fledged investigation into the incident is underway and the terrorists will be brought to justice.

Fateha and prayers were offered on the occasion for the martyrs PPP National Assembly Member Agha Rafiullah, Sindh Chief Minister's Assistant Salman Abdullah Murad, Provincial Assembly Member Mahmood Alam Jamot and Adeel Akhtar Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced compensation for the families of the martyrs and injured persons.

The Administrator said that Chief Minister Sindh was supposed to come for distribution of cheques but he could not come due to his sudden engagement in Islamabad.

Murtaza said that financial assistance is not a substitute for human life and Sindh government will not leave the families of victims alone in the hour of sorrow.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the best medical facilities have been provided to the injured.

On the occasion, the families of the martyrs of Mowach Mor tragedy expressed their gratitude to Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and the Sindh government.

They said that they were grateful to the Sindh government for their cooperation.

